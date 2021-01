Articles

Protesters for Black lives say when they protest for social justice they're met with tanks, rubber bullets and tear gas. Meanwhile, a mob of white extremists storm the Capitol with little resistance.

(Image credit: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

