Florida Man Who Stole Pelosi's Lecturn During Insurrection Has Been Arrested

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 19:22 Hits: 11

The idiot rioter who was snapped in a viral photo, grinning as he carried Nancy Pelosi's lecturn out of the Capitol during the insurrection, has BEEN ARRESTED. And of course, he is from Florida. Adam Christian Johnson, 36, had the nerve to LITERALLY carry out Nancy Pelosi's lecturn right out the front door of the Capitol and he was not even stopped by law enforcement. He was arrested by Federal Marshalls and booked in the Pinellas County jail at 9pm, the Miami Herald reports. He doesn't look too happy in his mugshot, does he? MUG SHOT ALERT: guy who stole the lectern is in custody. pic.twitter.com/FakMSZXcXs — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 9, 2021 He has been charged (so far) with "one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/florida-man-who-stole-pelosis-podium