The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Josh Hawley Probably Has No Case, And He Hasn't Been 'Silenced'

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

As I'm sure you know, Simon & Schuster has canceled plans to publish Josh Hawley's forthcoming book. Simon & Schuster said on Thursday that it would cancel the publication of an upcoming book by Senator Josh Hawley, one of several members of Congress who tried to overturn the results of the presidential election. ... His book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was scheduled to be published in June. I'm sure you also know that Hawley self-righteously denounced the cancellation, suggesting that privately owned publishers have a constitutional obligation to publish certain books, an idea he knows is wrong, though he also knows that the Trumpist voters he wants in the 2024 presidential election don't know it. My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/josh-hawley-probably-has-no-case-and-he

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version