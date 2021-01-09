Kraken Lawyer Sidney Powell Sued By Dominion Voting For $1.3 BILLION!!

Articles

Sidney Powell is in deep, deep trouble. The Kraken does appear to have been released, but it is attacking her. NPR is reporting that Dominion Voting Systems, the election company that Powell had accused of serious crimes related to the 2020 election, is coming after her — big time. Early on Friday, they followed through on their threat to file a lawsuit against Powell — and wow, they are demanding some pretty hefty penalties based on her statements and her harm to the company. In the filing, Dominion claims that her "viral disinformation campaign" destroyed the company's reputation, and caused harm to the value of the business itself. What do they want? They are asking for $1.3 BILLION in damages. BILLION. With a "B." Why such a high amount? To put it simply, the company may not be able to survive after the full court press by Trump and his (il)legal team. The reputational harm was that severe. The constant insinuation that their voting machines are not trustworthy or reliable would make governments reconsider using their machines for future elections.

