Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 12:52 Hits: 6

There are calls from members of both parties for President Trump to resign or be forced out of office for his support of those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. But what chance do those efforts stand?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/09/955191970/week-in-politics-how-likely-are-efforts-to-remove-trump-to-succeed