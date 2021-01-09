Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 13:01 Hits: 8

Law & Crime: An Oregon GOP legislator is under investigation for letting far-right extremists into the state capitol in Salem. Balloon Juice: The Lego kit for the Trump fanatic in your life. Balkinization: Trump’s Incitement is not protected free speech. The Mahablog: After the failed Trump insurrection in the Capitol, some Republicans are acknowledging the truth of the fair and free 2020 election. Others are still coping with being mugged by reality. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "That's factually just not true, and you know it's not true." (President Barack Obama, to House Republican leaders, January 29, 2010) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/mikes-blog-round-5