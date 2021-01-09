Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 00:43 Hits: 2

While watching footage of the pro-Trump mob storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, many Americans noticed far less confrontation with the police than they saw during the Black Lives Matter protests this summer. Here, senior science writer Maggie Koerth explores what the data shows about how right- and left-wing movements are policed.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-police-aggression-is-far-more-pronounced-against-left-leaning-protesters/