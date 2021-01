Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 09:10 Hits: 5

Kim's comments come just days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Biden has promised "principled diplomacy" with North Korea, implying a break with Trump's high-stakes summits.

(Image credit: API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/09/955192283/kim-jong-un-calls-u-s-north-koreas-biggest-enemy-vows-to-advance-nuclear-arsenal