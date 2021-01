Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 15:09 Hits: 1

State Department officials expressed anger at the department’s gag order on messaging as violence wracked Washington, saying the incident has caused untold damage to U.S. efforts to promote democratic values abroad.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/08/trump-capitol-violence-diplomats-dissent-cable-state-department-response-pompeo/