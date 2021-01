Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 20:45 Hits: 5

Both the Democratic and the Republican candidates in Georgia's Senate runoffs ran as a unified ticket, but Raphael Warnock outpaced Jon Ossoff. NPR looks at how voters split their decisions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/954994465/split-ticket-voters-on-how-they-were-making-decisions-in-georgia-runoffs