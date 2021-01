Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 22:15 Hits: 4

More than half of House Democrats back articles of impeachment and are pressing leaders to reconvene next week to vote on them. Leaders warn if the president isn't removed they will proceed.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/954870126/house-democrats-weigh-impeachment-as-they-urge-trumps-removal