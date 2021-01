Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 12:13 Hits: 2

Trump condemned the attack on Congress, but did not comment on his own role in inciting his supporters. Calls are growing on Capitol Hill to remove him from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/954788587/trump-faces-backlash-from-within-his-administration-lawmakers