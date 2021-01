Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 16:22 Hits: 2

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking damages after a series of outrageous claims by Sidney Powell, an attorney who supported President Trump's objections to the 2020 race.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/954836971/dominion-voting-sues-former-trump-lawyer-seeking-1-3-billion-in-damages