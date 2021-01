Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021

The two options for removing a president are the 25th Amendment and impeachment. With the 25th unlikely to be invoked, Democrats appear to be moving toward another Trump impeachment.

(Image credit: Al Drago/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/08/954936268/with-12-days-left-removing-trump-from-office-is-unlikely-if-not-impossible