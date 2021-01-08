The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ainsley Earhardt Coddles MAGA, Ignoring Her Network's Complicity

Republican voters tried to overthrow the US Government on Wednesday. But Ainsley Earhardt thinks MAGA needs a hug right now. AINSLEY EARHARDT: There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten. Oh, cry me a river, Ainsley. It's an election. Your side lost. And yet YOUR NETWORK, particularly in primetime, more than any other single source, has fomented the rage that led to Wednesday's failed coup. Not to mention the hypocrisy you air daily: Trump's extreme rhetoric at his rally was ripped from Fox News pic.twitter.com/Ir9mGpwJIp — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 19, 2019 Consequences, Ainsley. Hal Sparks didn't sugarcoat it, and he speaks for me:

