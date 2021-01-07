After Mob Storms Capitol, Congress Continues Certification of Biden’s Victory

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Rattled members of Congress reconvened Wednesday night to resume counting electoral votes from the November election. Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers said they are determined to continue certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, hours after thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building. Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/after-mob-storms-capitol-congress-continues-certification-bidens-victory-4541251