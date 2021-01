Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 16:44 Hits: 1

Numerous petitions have sought to rescind the Lehigh honor for Trump. One earlier effort garnered nearly 80,000 signatures, saying the president falls short of the university's values.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/08/954883159/lehigh-university-revokes-president-trumps-honorary-degree