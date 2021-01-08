Friday News Dump: 'Who Could Have Known About The Attack?' And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021

"Who could have known?" Well, bloggers knew. (Dave Neiwert's been writing about it here for years.) There isn't much that happens that we haven't warned about. But too many people are too invested in turning a blind eye to the threats of right-wing extremists, so oh well! NYPD illegally spied on American Muslims for 6 years & w/o a warrant under terror suspicion (not one lead btw).Meanwhile white supremacist insurrectionists literally printed merch w/their attack date & marched in public & authorities are all “No one could’ve seen this coming!” pic.twitter.com/kBDvZveD6W — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 7, 2021 You can spend a whole week plotting a fascist coup w/ thousands of your friends online & the police will never hear about it. They don’t bother monitoring for right-wing threats — after all, would you surveillance yourself? pic.twitter.com/2xZbhA5wvL

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/friday-news-dump-who-could-have-known