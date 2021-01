Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 22:55 Hits: 5

In a new video, President Trump for the first time acknowledged that he lost the presidential election and condemned some of his supporters for storming the Capitol.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/07/954587997/white-house-condemns-violence-on-capitol-hill-without-addressing-trumps-role