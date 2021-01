Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 00:36 Hits: 5

Police yielded to the almost entirely white mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists as they stormed the Capitol. Protesters for racial justice see a contrast with how their demonstrations were policed.

(Image credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/07/954568499/protests-in-white-and-black-and-the-different-response-of-law-enforcement