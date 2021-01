Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:15 Hits: 3

Ratified in 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution gives the vice president the ability to subsume the powers of the presidency if he has the support of the executive Cabinet.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/07/919400859/what-happens-if-the-president-is-incapacitated-the-25th-amendment-charts-a-cours