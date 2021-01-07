Now It's A Republican Crack-Up (Maybe)

Articles

Thursday, 07 January 2021

A couple of days ago, I criticized the notion that a schism was developing in the Republican Party. Sure, some Republicans were planning to defend Donald Trump to the bitter end and others were acknowledging Joe Biden's victory. But these Republicans largely agree on issues: tax cuts for the rich, deregulation, a hard line on abortion, gun absolutism, denouncing Democrats as evil elitist socialist Black Lives Matter Antifa Soros puppets. Now, however, Raphael Warnock has won one Georgia Senate runoff, while Jon Ossoff is on the verge of winning the other one, and I see signs of a genuine GOP schism: not between pro-Trumpers and anti-Trumpers, but between the party establishment and Trump. “Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock and barrel,” said one Republican strategist. “But when you’re relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you’re not in a position of strength.”

