Flight Attendants Union Wants Trump Rioters Barred From Flights

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

Flight attendant unions yesterday said they had safety concerns over "political disruptions" on flights after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building. Via CNBC.com: The unions’ comments came after at least two on-board disruptions on Washington D.C.-bound flights, including a Delta Air Lines flight carrying Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, during which some passengers chanted “traitor.” Delta said it was aware of the incident and that “our crew quickly engaged and resolved the issue.” A spokeswoman for the senator didn’t comment. “The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents some 50,000 cabin crew members at United, Alaska and more than a dozen other carriers. The riots at the Capitol “create further concern about [participants’] departure from the D.C. area,” Nelson said. “Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight.”

