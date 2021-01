Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 09:43 Hits: 3

The EU's new investment deal with China robs the bloc of leverage, contradicts its policy of working closely with the United States on Beijing, and makes a mockery of Europe's commitment to values.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/83572?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss