Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:46 Hits: 3

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is calling out Republican colleagues including Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — though not by name — for challenging the results of the 2020 election in a way he says was misleading.“Some senators, for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533127-cotton-calls-out-senate-republicans-for-misleading-supporters-about-election