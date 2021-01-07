UPDATED: Rep. Adam Kinzinger Calls On Cabinet To Invoke 25th Amendment

Articles

He said he has no backers yet, but he expects the numbers of supporters to grow. (UPDATE: He was right.) Via Mystateline.com: ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16th Dist.) is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office by use of the 25th Amendment after a mob of the president’s supporters stormed and damaged the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. “Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the President abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the People’s House, he invoked and enflamed passions that gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw. When pressed to denounce the violence, he barely did so, while victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it,” Kinzinger said in a message posted to Twitter. “All indications are that the President has become unmoored, not just from his duty or his oath, but from reality itself. It is for this reason that I call on the Vice President and members of the cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people, and that we have a sane captain of the ship.” “It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment and end this nightmare,” Kinzinger said. “Here’s the truth: the President caused this. The President is unfit and the President is unwell, and the President must now relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/rep-adam-kinzinger-calls-cabinet-invoke