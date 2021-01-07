Politics Podcast: What Will The Republican Party Do Now?

Category: World Politics Hits: 4<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">
In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to a mob of Trump supporters storming and occupying the U.S. Capitol. They also discuss the Senate runoff results in Georgia, showing Democrats projected to win both seats. The question is: What will the Republican Party do now?
