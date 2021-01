Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to a mob of Trump supporters storming and occupying the U.S. Capitol. The gang also discusses the Senate runoff results in Georgia, where Democrats are projected to win both seats.

