Georgia Senate Wins Give Democrats Control of US Congress

Democrats have won control of the U.S. Senate — and Congress as a whole — after scoring a pair of wins in Tuesday’s Senate runoff races that drew the attention of the nation. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Atlanta, Georgia, on the consequences for the Biden presidency. 

Producers: Katherine Gypson, Adam Greenbaum. Camera: Adam Greenbaum.

