Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 22:32 Hits: 3

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) blamed President Trump for the riots and violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, saying the president "cowered behind his keyboard." "Today, the United States Capitol — the world’s greatest symbol of self-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532996-sasse-blames-trump-for-riot-at-capitol-lies-have-consequences