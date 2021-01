Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 00:45 Hits: 4

Republican senators are hopeful that they've convinced their colleagues to drop their plan to challenge additional Electoral College results from Georgia and Pennsylvania.The Senate will reconvene on Wednesday evening to finish debating a challenge...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533033-gop-senators-hopeful-theyve-quashed-additional-election-challenges