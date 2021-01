Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 01:54 Hits: 4

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said on Wednesday that she is dropping her plan to object to the Electoral College results from Georgia in the wake of rioters breaking into the Capitol.Loeffler, speaking from the Senate floor, said she could not "in...

