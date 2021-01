Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 03:45 Hits: 5

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to those seeking to block Congress's approval of the 2020 Electoral College results, saying he would not support President Trump's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533055-lindsey-graham-says-enough-is-enough-on-trumps-bid-to-overturn-the-election-count-me