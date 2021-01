Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 01:31 Hits: 4

"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election," wrote the former president.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/06/954218662/obama-a-moment-of-great-dishonor-and-shame-for-our-nation-but-not-a-surprise