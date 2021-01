Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 02:59 Hits: 7

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has brought House lawmakers back to resume debate hours after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers are expected to validate President-elect Joe Biden's win.

(Image credit: (House Television/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/06/954244836/pelosi-reconvenes-the-u-s-house-our-purpose-will-be-accomplished