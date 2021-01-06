New Congresswoman Mary Miller Praises Hitler In Trump Rally Speech

Articles

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) has been a Congresswoman for approximately 9 minutes, and saw fit to make herself famous by quoting Adolf Hitler in her speech supporting Trump's attempted coup to overturn Biden's win in the 2020 election. Addressing her fellow Nazis in Washington, D.C., Miller said, If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, "Whoever has the youth has the future." Um...let's be clear. Hitler was right about NOTHING except how effective the stoking of hatred can be. Is this your king? And Whitney Houston sang, "I believe the children are our future."But yeah, let's go with a Hitler quote.I'm sticking with Whitney on this one. — The Socially Distant Tom (@infocusnow) January 6, 2021 Rep Miller left a few sentences out of that quote ???? Whoever has the youth has the future. My teaching will be hard. Weakness will be knocked out of them. A violently active, dominating, brutal youth — that is what I am after."

