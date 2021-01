Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 14:41 Hits: 1

Democratic lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) after Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock (D) defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in Tuesday’s runoff Senate election.Warnock would be the first Black senator to be elected from Georgia, one...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532858-john-lewis-remembered-after-warnock-victory-wish-he-were-here-tonight