Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 13:09 Hits: 1

NPR's Noel King talks to Raphael Warnock about his election victory, which puts control of the U.S. Senate within the Democratic Party's reach. The other Senate runoff is too close to call.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/06/953890849/democrat-warnock-wins-ga-runoff-becomes-states-1st-black-senator