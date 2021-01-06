Georgia Election Official: Trump Is To Blame For Both Senate Losses In Georgia

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 17:42 Hits: 0

During press conference in Georgia earlier today, Georgia election official Gabe Sterling told a press conference that Trump and his cohorts are to blame for the victories by Rev. Warnock and Jon Ossoff that will flip the Senate to the Democrats. Gabe Sterling has been very vocal in pushing back against the avalanche of lies and conspiracies Trump and his "legal" team have spewed against Georgia's election process, which is run by Republicans. A reporter asked Sterling why he thought both Republican Senate candidates lost, and Sterling did not hold back. "I think you heard this answer from me over the past few times, President Donald J. Trump, between him and a couple of other people who ran for office, and didn't necessarily think it all the way through, necessarily, what the outcomes could be." "When you say 'your vote doesn't count', you have people who say these are my people who say don't come and vote, then you spark a civil war within a GOP that needs to be united." There is no GOP, only the cult of Trump. "If you look over the past two months, the President of the United States spent more time criticizing the governor, and Raffensperger than he did Jon Ossoff." A few minutes later a reporter asked him if his comments just now would be viewed as a political pundit instead of an election official and again, Sterling stood his ground.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/georgia-election-official-trump-blame-both