Pence Caves To The Constitution Womp Womp

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:48 Hits: 2

WELP. VP Pence has reached his limit for loyalty to Pres Trump & is NOT going to disrupt the count happening in Congress. His letter states, “the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.” pic.twitter.com/dzwekLkrCU — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 6, 2021 BREAKING. New Pence letter: "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 6, 2021 Mike Pence reads the tea leaves and decides this once to side with sanity. Go figure. My guess is he's hoping to go back to conservative hate radio. Maybe we'll forget him like we did Dan Quayle. NOT.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/pence-caves-constitution-womp-womp