Georgia's A Sweep: Sen.-Elect John Ossoff Declares Victory

Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

UPDATE: Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Jon Ossoff, ahd he's ahead right now by about 16,000 votes. And honestly, there aren't any plausible scenarios left for a Perdue win, other than a meteor hitting the planet. So that's it. With VP Kamala Harris, we have control of the Senate, the House, and the White House. Hallelujah. Democrat Jon Ossoff Has Defeated Republican David Perdue, Giving Democrats A Stunning Sweep Across Georgia’s Senate Races https://t.co/DrrOYtlqhP via @RyanBrooks — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 6, 2021 And Ossoff claims victory: Democrat Jon Ossoff Claims Victory Over David Perdue In Georgia Runoff https://t.co/ClXG3FBycd — B. Sargent Noble (@schpsych8) January 6, 2021

