Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 20:08 Hits: 0

"Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose," Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says amid speculation that President Trump might visit.

(Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/05/953627011/scotland-s-leader-says-trump-wouldn-t-be-allowed-to-visit-under-pandemic-rule