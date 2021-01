Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 20:52 Hits: 0

With control of the U.S. Senate hinging on Georgia's runoff elections, groups working to turn out Black voters there are not slowing down. Will their votes drive a historic outcome for Democrats?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/05/953653387/can-black-voters-deliver-democrats-a-victory-in-georgia-runoffs