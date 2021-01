Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 07:02 Hits: 4

Cleta Mitchell's now-former law firm, Foley & Lardner, said this week that her involvement in the president's call with Georgia officials alleging a stolen election was "concerning."

(Image credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/06/953823383/attorney-on-call-with-trump-and-georgia-officials-resigns-from-law-firm