Pennsylvania GOP Refuses To Seat Dem State Senator, Citing Bogus Ballot Challenges (UPDATED)

Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021

Democratic State Senator Jim Brewster was not sworn in on the first day of the new Senate term, because Pennsylvania Republicans insist the mail-in ballots cast on his behalf should be tossed out. Courts disagree. The Post-Gazette reports that Republican senators claim they "need time to consider opposing views of the objection filed by Republican Nicole Ziccarelli, who lost to Mr. Brewster, of McKeesport, by 69 votes in the Nov. 3 election." Oh. This, despite the fact that the election has been litigated and certified. The issue is a batch of mail-in ballots which were received on time, were signed according to law, had their inner envelopes intact, but on which the signatures were not dated. Republican Ziccarelli wants that technicality to disenfranchise those voters and give her the election. Pennsylvania Republicans, some of the most corrupt, craven people on the planet, are perfectly fine denying the voters their choice. The GOP leader said the Senate would set aside the results of the 45th District race on Tuesday, when swearing-in of new members begins the next legislative session. Senators then will review the documents and make a decision on the case, he said, though it was unclear how that process would look.

