Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 10:05 Hits: 0

The mayor of Washington, D.C., called up the National Guard, and warns residents to avoid the city's center ahead of pro-Trump protests on Wednesday — the day Congress certifies election results.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/05/953471887/trump-supporters-will-converge-on-d-c-to-protest-election-results