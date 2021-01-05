DC Judge Smacks Down Absurd WI Election Lawsuit And Floats 'Potential Discipline' For Trump Lawyers

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021

A federal judge on Monday declined to issue an injunction that Republicans hoped would stop Congress from officially accepting the results of the 2020 election. In his ruling, D.C. District Court Judge James Boasberg outlined the goals of the lawsuit, which was filed by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and several Republican lawmakers. Plaintiffs' aims in this election challenge are bold indeed: they ask this Court to declare unconstitutional several decades-old federal statutes governing the appointment of electors and the counting of electoral votes for President of the United States; to invalidate multiple state statutes regulating the certification of Presidential votes; to ignore certain Supreme Court decisions; and, the coup de grace, to enjoin the U.S. Congress from counting the electoral votes on January 6, 2021, and declaring Joseph R. Biden the next President. Boasberg said that his court would deny the motion. "In addition to being filed on behalf of Plaintiffs without standing and (at least as to the state Defendants) in the wrong court and with no effort to even serve their adversaries, the suit rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution," he wrote. "It would be risible were its target not so grave: the undermining of a democratic election for President of the United States."

