GA Secretary Of State: I Wouldn't Have Released The Call If Trump Hadn't Lied

I've seen Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised as a principled Republican for releasing the audio of his phone call with Trump, which seemed to me somewhat out of character, what with with his obvious enthusiasm for Democratic voter suppression. Republicans are competing to gain the support of Trump voters. But it is Republican Brad Raffensperger, who stood up to Trump, who will ultimately reap the political rewards of standing up for principles and for democracy. — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) January 4, 2021 I'm so impressed with Raffensperger. A strong man of principle. — Alexandra Matthews (@AJMatthewsEsq) January 3, 2021 Now things are a little more clear.

