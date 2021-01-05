The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Qanon Nut Job Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants GA Election De-Certified

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

The anti-Semite and Qanon conspiracy theorist apparently can't string two coherent thoughts together, either. It didn't occur to her she can't whine about the same election that handed her a job. Via CNN: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the staunchly conservative freshman from Northwest Georgia, told CNN that she is traveling with President Trump today to the state. Asked if she had any concerns about Trump's call to the Georgia secretary of state, Greene attacked Brad Raffensperger. "I think our secretary of state has failed Georgia," Greene said. "I believe our elections should be decertified." Asked if doing so would then impact her and other Georgia Republicans — all of whom were elected on the same ballot — Greene said: "We're just talking about the President's race."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/qanon-nut-job-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version