Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 10:05 Hits: 2

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jonathan Lee Walton, dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity, about the political ads taken out against Georgia Senate runoff candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/05/953471845/are-ads-against-ga-senate-candidate-also-an-attack-on-black-churches